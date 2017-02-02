Irick named acting NYCT president; Monaghan named MTA police chief

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced the appointment of Darryl Irick as acting president of MTA New York City Transit (NYCT) and Owen J. Monaghan as the new chief of police for the MTA Police Department.

“I rely daily on Darryl for his judgment, advice and incredible depth of knowledge and I know with Darryl leading Transit, I can focus on the broad mission at hand assuring the entire MTA network provides the service our customers deserve while we search for a permanent Chairperson,” Interim MTA Executive Director Ronnie Hakim said.

While serving the temporary role, Irick, who acts as the current NYCT senior vice president of the Department of Buses and president of MTA Bus Company, will manage the MTA agency that operates subways, paratransit services and buses. He will serve as acting NYCT president while Hakim fulfills her interim role, representatives say.

Irick joined the MTA in 1986 and had since continued to work his way through senior positions in operations and planning. He was named NYCT senior vice president of buses and president of MTA Bus Company in 2011.

He has managed previous improvement projects including Select Bus Service, the addition of security cameras on buses and the launch of MTA Bus Time and GPS tracking.

“It is a great honor to be asked to lead New York City Transit, an agency that has been part of my family and my life for as long as I can remember. I look forward to working with my colleagues at transit to face the challenges ahead as we work together to provide our customers with safe, reliable service,” Irick said.

Chief Owen Monaghan will replace Chief Michael R. Coan as chief of the MTA Police Department. Coan led the MTA Police Department for nearly nine years, which MTA says made him the longest-serving police chief in the department’s history.

Chief Monaghan came to the MTA in March of 2015 as vice president of security for MTA New York City Transit. He previously worked for the NYPD for more than three decades, holding multiple senior leadership roles and eventually becoming assistant chief.

Chief Monaghan is an alumnus of Marist College, where he received his Master of Public Administration. He is also a graduate of Columbia University’s Police Management Institute.