Max J. Kuney awarded East Link Extension station contract

The Sound Transit Board of Directors has awarded Max J. Kuney Company a $93 million contract to build its Bel-Red/130th Station and guideway.

The station and guideway is planned to serve trains that will run along the East Link Extension when light-rail service launches in 2023.

The contract work includes building an at-grade station situated between 130th and 132nd Avenues NE at NE Spring Boulevard in the Bel-Red corridor.

Trains departing from the Spring District/120th station will continue east under 124th Ave. NE in a retained cut alignment and transfer to an elevated guideway above the West Tributary of Kelsey Creek. Light-rail service will descend to the at-grade Bel-Red/130th station approaching 130th Ave. NE. Leaving the station, the route will continue at-grade in the median of NE Spring Boulevard, turn north at 136th Place NE and cross NE 20th Street before transferring to an elevated structure and continuing on SR 520 to Overlake.

Representatives say passengers traveling from the Bel-Red/130th Station will reach the downtown International District Station in about 25 minutes or less.

The East Link project carries a total value of $3.6 billion and brings light-rail service 14 miles to East King County from downtown Seattle, adding 10 light-rail stations to the system.

