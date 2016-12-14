MTA’s eTix ticketing app sales surpass $47 million since August launch

The transportation authority has counted more than 280,000 new MTA eTix accounts created by Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) passengers, and representatives say sales through the app have reached more than $47 million.

“To remain competitive in the 21st century economy, we are reimagining and rebuilding our public transit system to improve the overall experience of travelers across New York,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “With the launch of the free MTA eTix app, we have transformed the ticket machine into a user-friendly mobile app, making it easier than ever before for LIRR and Metro-North riders to purchase tickets and travel around the region. This early momentum makes clear that MTA riders are excited to use technology to improve their commute and we look forward to the continued success of the eTix app.”

MTA says the percentage of monthly eTix passes purchased in November by Metro-North and LIRR customers tripled as compared to figures from the app’s launch months prior. The transportation authority reports that 19,678 of the 205,159 MTA monthly passes were purchased through the eTix app during the month of November, which is up from 5,401 eTix passes purchased in August.

MTA Chairman and CEO Thomas F. Prendergast says the surge in growth of the eTix passes among monthly and weekly ticket holders shows strong support for the new app among the transportation authority’s core riders.

“We look forward to finding ways to get the word out about this convenient, easy to use app to even more of our customers, and further build usage,” Prendergast added.