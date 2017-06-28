Calgary Green Line approved by city council

Calgary city council has approved the final alignment and 28 station locations for Calgary's 46km (28.58-mile) Green Line project, the first phase of which is estimated to cost around CA$4.65 billion (US$ 3.39 billion).

The next aspect of the project that needs approval is the provincial funding. The Canadian federal government committed CA$1.5 billionn to the project in 2015, while the city council pledged CA$1.56 billionn over 30 years. However, the Alberta provincial government is yet to commit funding for the line.

Plans for Stage 1 of the line were completed in May. Stage 1 of the north-south line will be 20km (12.4 miles) long with 14 stations, linking 16th Avenue North West in Crescent Heights with 126th Avenue South East in Shepard. The line will eventually run from 160th Avenue North, south to Seton.

The project includes the construction of a 4km (2.48-mile) city centre tunnel between 20th Avenue North and Macleod Trail and a 1km (.62-mile) viaduct between Inglewood/Ramsay and 26 Avenue.

Services will be operated by a fleet of around 70 low-floor LRVs, which will be maintained at a depot north of 126th Avenue South East in Shepard.

Providing funding can be finalized, construction will begin in 2020 and Stage 1 will open in 2026, with projected ridership of 60,000-65,000 passengers per day in the initial phase of operations.

