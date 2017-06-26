Canadian government pledges CA$333M to Finch West LRT project

The Finch West LRT project is estimated to cost CA$1.2 billion (US$906 million) and will consist of 6.8 miles of light-rail line along Finch Ave. The rail line will run from the new Finch West Subway Station on the Toronto-York Spadina Subway Extension at Keele Street to Humber College. The project will also build 16 surface stops, a below-grade terminus stop at Humber College, an underground interchange station at Toronto Transit Commission’s Finch West Subway Station and a maintenance and storage facility for the light-rail vehicles.

"Through our government's historic investments in infrastructure, we are building healthier communities while strengthening the Canadian economy. New urban transit networks and service extension projects help better meet the needs of Canadians by creating jobs today and a more competitive Canada in the economy of tomorrow," said Bill Morneau, minister of Finance and member of Parliament for Toronto Center.

“I'm very pleased that the Government of Canada is partnering with us to deliver the Finch West LRT. The CA$1.2-billion (US$906-million) investment to build the Finch West LRT is funded as part of the more than CA$8.4 billion (US$6.34 billion) that Ontario has committed to building rapid transit in Toronto to manage congestion, connect communities and give people more travel options," said Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca.

This is the fourth Canadian transit project to receive major financial backing from the federal government recently. Toronto Transit Commission's planned Ottawa’s Stage 2 light-rail project received a CA$1.09-billion (US$825-million) funding commitment, Yonge Subway north extension received a CA$36-million (US$27.18 million) federal commitment and Montreal's Metropolitan Electric Network received a CA $1.28 billion (US $960 million) commitment.