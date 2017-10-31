Five years post Sandy: “MTA network is better protected”

Flooded tunnels, corroded electrical components and a boat sitting on top of track are some of the images that come to mind when the industry recalls Superstorm Sandy, which hit five years ago.

For the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), the damage left in the storm's wake is only part of the story; it's efforts to repair and make its network more resilient is the rest of the story.

"The MTA network is better protected against storm surge flooding than it ever has been at any point in its history," said MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota. "Vulnerable sites have permanent or temporary solutions ready, and I'm proud of the work we've done – in some cases inventing new devices – to keep New Yorkers and their transit system safe."

MTA says its system currently has an "unprecedented level of protection against the next major storm" with permanent or temporary storm surge protections ready at locations identified as vulnerable to storm surges after Superstorm Sandy.

MTA crews have spent the past five years implementing a plan to repair and fortify the MTA network, hardening and waterproofing infrastructure and raising equipment to higher elevations to prevent damage. They have installed marine-grade equipment and seal-tight doors in underground systems and flood protection measures are in place at maintenance yards and depots.