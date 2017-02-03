LACMTA advances unsolicited proposals of two mega projects

Looking north toward 405 and the Sepulveda Pass. Rail is an option for high-capacity transit along the corridor.

The four unsolicited proposals will move from Phase 1, an initial conceptual review, to Phase 2 analysis, which involves a more detailed qualitative and quantitative look. Two of the proposals are for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor and two are for the Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor, both mega projects are included in LACMTA's Measure M transportation ballot. LACMTA says each proposal suggests a different approach to bringing innovation, acceleration, cost savings and/or other benefits to the respective projects, compared with Metro's planned project delivery method.

"This is a major step for L.A. County, as we work on building out our transportation infrastructure for ourselves and for future generations," said LACMTA Board Chair John Fasana. "P3s offer the opportunity to accelerate some of these projects, enabling us to enjoy transportation benefits sooner."

The two proposals for the West Santa Ana Branch Transit Corridor moving forward in the process are from Skanska (Skanska USA Civil West) and Kiewit (Kiewit Infrastructure West Co.). Two others are for the Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor. They are from Parsons (Parsons Transportation Group, Inc.) and Cintra (Cintra US Services LLC, an affiliate of Cintra Global Ltd.).

The review team recommended that LACMTA decline further review of two proposals: one for the West Santa Ana project from ACS/Dragados (ACS Infrastructure Development, Inc./Dragados USA. Inc.) and one for the Sepulveda Pass project from Sepulveda Corridor Development Partners, led by HDR Engineering, Inc.

Following a detailed analysis of the Phase II proposals, Metro staff will decide whether to issue requests for proposals to the industry.

"Our call for innovation is paying," said LACMTA CEO Phillip A. Washington. "And the private sector is responding with notable creativity that also is in keeping with Metro goals and long-term plans. We're excited by the proposed ideas and energized by the potential benefits to help us improve mobility across L.A. County."

Throughout the year, LACMTA has been accepting unsolicited proposals on various levels and for different ideas. The agency says these are the first mega projects to advance to Phase 2 analysis.