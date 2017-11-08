Lambert to lead Houston Metro for two more years

The Board of Directors of Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Metro) in Houston approved a new contract in late October for President and CEO Tom Lambert, which took effect Nov. 1.

Lambert will serve another two years as the head of Houston Metro. He was served as interim president and CEO following the retirement of George Greanias in December 2012 before being voted into the position by the board in January 2014. Lambert also served as Houston Metro's police chief before joining the executive team.

"We were delighted to have the opportunity to negotiate another contract with Tom Lambert," said Metro Chair Carrin Patman. "He is universally regarded as an outstanding CEO of the agency and he has wonderful relationships with the community."

Houston Metro listed a number of accomplishments that have happened under Lambert's leadership, including the opening of two new rail lines and the creation of the Office of Innovation to keep the agency relevant in a changing transportation culture.

"It is my great pleasure to be able to continue serving our riders, and working with a talented staff, as well as our community partners," said Lambert.