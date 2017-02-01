RTD to open R Line in late February

The system’s new light rail R Line—previously called the Aurora Line/I-225 Rail during construction—will extend service from the existing Nine Mile Station north 10.5-miles to Peoria Station, linking with the University of Colorado A Line to Denver International Airport.

The full R Line service will travel 22 miles from the Lincoln Station to Peoria Station and extends RTD’s H Line from Nine Mile to the new Florida Station, as well.

“The R Line is a signature project for RTD, the city of Aurora and our region,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Dave Genova. “The line is significant in that it completes another important connection and mobility opportunity on the eastern side of the metro area, connecting commuters to important destinations throughout the line. RTD has successfully operated light-rail trains for over 20 years and being able to provide additional light-rail service when the R Line opens is very exciting.”

Service along the R Line will run every 15 minutes during peak hours, with connections to major activity centers like the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, Children’s Hospital and a new VA Hospital.

Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan says the addition of light-rail service to Aurora will transform the community.

“This is not just a train line running through a part of our community. This rail line traverses the core of the city, and when it opens on February 24, it will truly connect the entire metropolitan region to Aurora,” Mayor Hogan added.

The R Line is a part of RTD’s FasTracks 2004 voter-approved transit expansion program to construct new rail lines, add bus rapid transit service and parking spaces, renovate Denver Union Station and redirect bus service to better connect the district.