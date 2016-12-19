Stantec Consulting Services to design Tempe Streetcar, project enters design phase

Valley Metro Rail’s board of directors approved a contract with Stantec Consulting Services, Inc., for Tempe Streetcar design services on Dec. 12.

“Stantec brings tremendous experience and talent to our project, designing streetcar projects across the country,” said Mark Mitchell, Tempe Mayor and Valley Metro Rail board chair.

The Tempe Streetcar project is expected to span three miles and be completed in 2017, with construction starting later in 2017 and anticipated service beginning in 2020.

“Stantec also understands our region, having worked on the design of Valley Metro Rail. I’m confident they will ensure that the Tempe Streetcar serves the community’s needs, and we will work together with them to get input from our community throughout the design process,” Mitchell added.

The $177 million project has been organized with the use of federal, regional and local funds, representatives say.

“As lead designer, we look forward to working alongside Valley Metro, the city of Tempe, project artists and construction contractor,” said Tom Wolf, Stantec project manager. “Together, we’ll find the best way to efficiently design and construct the first modern streetcar in the region, a vital extension of the Valley’s transit system.”

Stantec was previously involved with Valley Metro Rail during the design of the system’s first 20 miles that opened eight years ago, as well as providing design work for the system’s extensions located in downtown Mesa and northwest Phoenix, Ariz.

The transit system’s board also approved artist contracts for public art installments to be created for each of the 14 streetcar stops.