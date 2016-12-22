Study to assess possible expansion of KC Streetcar

The Kansas City Streetcar Authority (KCSA), the Port KC and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) have selected the team that will conduct a study to assess the possible extension of the Kansas City Streetcar.

The team, led by Burns and McDonnell, will carry out the Streetcar Riverfront Extension and Multi Modal Feasibility Study, evaluating multi-modal transportation needs and a potential northern riverfront extension of the KC Streetcar.

Burns and McDonnell will act as project lead, and the team will also include members of WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, Confluence, Dunbar Transportation Consulting, Hg Consult, Parson + Associates and Polsinelli, as well.

“The opportunity to better connect our city to our historic riverfront through streetcar and improved transit connections is a generational opportunity that could redefine Kansas City and downtown in the years to come,” said Tom Gerend, executive director of the KCSA. “We are excited to partner with Port KC and the KCATA to evaluate these important opportunities.”

The study will primarily assess the area spanning from downtown Kansas City, Mo., and the River Market north to the Missouri River and Berkley Riverfront Park.

Representatives say the team will evaluate the practicality of possible streetcar alignments, multi-modal connectivity opportunities, economic development integration, cost estimates and potential financial implementation strategies.

“Port KC looks forward to working with this team on our goal to look at the financial feasibility of connecting the streetcar and other transit options to Kansas City’s riverfront,” said Michael Collins, president and CEO of Port KC. “Providing a link between downtown and the riverfront ensures momentum will continue for Berkley Riverfront development, bringing with it more jobs, housing and retail options for the city.”

Robbie Makinen, CEO and president of KCATA, says the study directly aligns with the transportation authority’s vision for the region.

“Building an integrated, multimodal network of transportation options that truly meet the needs and expectations of our region,” Makinen added.

The KCSA says it will directly manage the study and, with its partners, monitor and guide the project’s planning throughout its progression.