Transit expert Art Lloyd dies at 91

Art Lloyd, a long-time board member of the San Mateo County Transit District (SamTrans) and the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board (JPB) that oversees Caltrain, died Dec. 4 in his California home at 91 years old.

Caltrain’s website notes Lloyd as having been the longest-serving director for both the SamTrans board of directors and the JPB. He joined the SamTrans board in 1988 and the Caltrain board five years later in 1993. Lloyd reportedly remained involved with both boards until he stepped down in 2014, at 89 years old.

The SamTrans board of directors gathered in Lloyd’s memory on Dec. 7. Caltrain says Lloyd’s friends and colleagues at the San Mateo County Transit District will miss him “tremendously.”

Lloyd served as a transit expert for the SamTrans board and was a San Mateo County representative for Caltrain’s board. Caltrain says Lloyd helped move forward both systems by advocating for progressive transportation policies in acknowledgment of evolving commuting trends and demographics.

He previously worked for more than 40 years at Amtrak before his retirement in 1991. Lloyd also served on a committee for California’s Operation Lifesaver, a national nonprofit devoted to decreasing rail-related deaths. He sat on the board of directors for the California State Railroad Museum Foundation and the Golden State Railroad Museum, as well.

A video of Lloyd discussing the Third and Townsend Station in San Francisco, Calif., is available to view here.

Services will be held for Lloyd at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 17 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 178 Clinton St., in Redwood City, Calif. Service attendees will receive round-trip tickets for the 12:09 p.m. train from Redwood City to Palo Alto, where a reception is scheduled in his honor at MacArthur Park restaurant.