Bellew to lead safety and training at RailPros Field Services

Bellew will direct the development and implementation of system-wide safety, health and environmental initiatives in accordance with RailPros safety commitment, customer requirements and governmental regulations

"We are firmly committed to achieving a level of safety that is second to none within our industry," said Ken Koff, senior vice president. "Rick's significant operational and management experience will enable him to develop and communicate effective policies and programs that reinforce our commitment to safety and training for our employees and customers."

Bellew comes to RailPros Field Services with more than 18 years of railroad experience. He has worked in freight and transit railroad environments, structures, equipment, safety, training and compliance departments. Before joining RailPros, Bellew held leadership positions at multiple large railroad services companies, such as BNSF, as well as the Federal Railroad Administration. In addition, Bellew is a member of the APTA Rail and Commuter Safety Committee.