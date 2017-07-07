Caltrain awards $82.9 million contract to joint venture

Caltrain, in cooperation with the city of San Mateo, will raise the tracks between State Route 92 and Hillsdale Boulevard and slightly lower the road at 25th Avenue in San Mateo. Caltrain says the grade separation will improve safety for both motorists and pedestrians and reduce local traffic congestion in San Mateo. In addition, the project will provide an opportunity to complete east-west street connections at 28th and 31st Avenues.

As part of the project improvements, Caltrain will also build a new, elevated Hillsdale Station at 28th Avenue. The new station will offer updated amenities and allow for better safety and reduced traffic.

In early 2019, Hillsdale Station will be closed for up to five months to allow for the building of a new elevated Hillsdale Station. During this time, enhanced Caltrain service will be provided at the Belmont Station, as well as enhanced SamTrans bus service along El Camino Real. Shuttle service will continue during morning and afternoon rush hours between Belmont and Hillsdale Station.

The $180-million project is included in Caltrain's capital budget and is comprised of funding from the San Mateo County Transportation Authority, California High-Speed Rail Authority, California State Department of Transportation and the city of San Mateo. The city of San Mateo is the sponsoring partner, who began planning the 25th Avenue Grade Separation Project in 1999.