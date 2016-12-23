FRA civil penalty rate sets new record

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has collected a record-breaking rate of civil penalties, surpassing the bar set last year, which was also a record.

For Fiscal Year (FY) 2016, the agency expects to collect 79 percent of the civil penalties it issued to railroads, hazardous materials shippers and others for violating federal safety regulations, a four-percent increase over FY2015, and the largest percentage rate ever closed by the agency. The total amount of civil penalties in FY2016 hit $15.75 million, more than a half-million more than the $15.08 million in FY2015.

"The Department of Transportation will continue to take aggressive action against railroads for not following safety rules," said U.S Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx. "This strong enforcement program helps prevent needless accidents and deaths."

FRA's closure rate is the highest in the agency's history and significantly higher than previous years.

Last year, more than 6,268 railroad company violations resulted in civil penalties.

"The country continues to rely on rail more and more to transport materials and people, and that must happen each day without an incident. A strong enforcement program is a critical element to achieve that goal," said FRA Administrator Sarah E. Feinberg.

