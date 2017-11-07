Tuesday, November 07, 2017

Maryland Transit Administration to equip LRT lines with roadway worker protection system

Written by 
ZoneGuard installed. ZoneGuard installed. Miller Ingenuity

Miller Ingenuity and Maryland Department of Transportation have entered into a collaborative agreement to install Miller Ingenuity's ZoneGuard on Maryland Transit Administration's Baltimore light-rail lines.

ZoneGuard is an electronic roadway worker protection system that combines Train Detection Modules and Train Alert Modules. The system can also be outfitted with wearable devices to provide equipped roadway workers with an alert of an approaching train.

"Our number one mission is to bring these men and women home to their families at the end of the day," said Steve Blue, president and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. "We have engineered ZoneGuard to coincide with existing safety rules and exceed [Federal Railroad Administration] safety recommendations and regulations. The ZoneGuard design incorporates requirements from literally dozens of customer discussions. We focused our development on eliminating false alerts, superior performance in all rail-related environments and offer fail-safe features including sensor redundancy."

Related Articles

back to top
Back to the top
Home