NJ Transit outlines recent safety enhancements

As a part of its commitment to safety, New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has implemented a variety of rail safety upgrades over the past year and is looking at additional enhancements for the future, as part of its commitment to safety.

NJ Transit Rail Operations is currently in the process of replacing all stub end tracks at Hoboken Terminal with new sliding friction bumper blocks, as well as advancing a speed control system for trains entering Hoboken Terminal. Other initiatives this past year include enhanced sleep apnea screening and testing, adding additional personnel to the front of trains entering certain stations and reducing speed limits.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the tragic incident at Hoboken Terminal, and while the cause has not been identified, NJ Transit continues taking immediate actions to better protect our customers, our employees and the public," said NJ Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro. "The steps we've taken so far are moving us in the right direction and we continually raise the bar higher each and every day. Safety is a demand that I will not compromise or negotiate on."

NJ Transit hired an outside contractor to conduct a detailed inspection of all of the bumper blocks in Hoboken Terminal, and to provide a recommendation for the type of bumper block to replace the damage block on Track 5.

As a result, a decision was made to replace all of the bumper blocks with sliding friction bumper blocks at Hoboken Terminal, the Atlantic City Rail Terminal and the Meadowlands Rail Station – all stub end stations.

In addition, NJ Transit is also advancing the speed control system for trains approaching the end of the platform at Hoboken Terminal.

Over the course of the past year, NJ Transit has implemented the following safety initiatives.