NYCT issues Letter of Intent to Duos Technologies

New York City Transit issued a Letter of Intent to award a Purchase Order to Duos Technologies Group, Inc., to provide a turnkey system as part of a comprehensive pilot program to test and evaluate new technologies that provide a warning when people or objects enter onto NYC Transit system's tracks.

"We feel strongly that our technology will receive high grades and will be instrumental in NYC Transit's stated objective of saving lives and minimizing injuries," said Duos Technologies Group CEO Gianni Arcaini. "Duos Technologies has a history of developing disruptive technology innovations, and this program will be another testimony of how we can effectively utilize our core of intelligent technologies that have been successfully deployed for our transportation clients."

The system will utilize redundant, multi-layered sensor technologies combined with Duos Technologies' proprietary praesidium® analytics software, based on neural network algorithms, that will maximize the reliability and accuracy of track intrusion detections. The design will also provide value added capabilities such as End of Platform intrusion detection. The pilot program is designed to evaluate the various technologies and ultimately select the technology to be rolled out on more than 1,500 tracks of NYCT's more than 450 subway stations.

"NYC Transit alone suffered over 350 incidents between January 1, 2011 through February 2013 of which 129 were fatalities," said Arcaini. "In addition to the impact such accidents have on the personal lives of families and employees, consequential delays of the respective rail lines cause significant disruption to passengers and rail operations."