Operation Lifesaver previews Rail Safety Week

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) provided a preview of the activities and sponsors of the upcoming inaugural U.S. Rail Safety Week (RSW).

RSW will take place Sept. 24-30 with a goal of raising awareness for pedestrians and drivers on ways they can keep themselves safe around railroad tracks and at highway-rail grade crossings.

OLI points to preliminary government data for 2016 that show 1,104 people were killed or injured in vehicle-train collisions and that an additional 980 people were injured or killed while walking on or near railroad tracks.

"We are grateful for the positive response from our rail safety partners across the U.S. as activities for Rail Safety Week have been planned," said OLI President and CEO Bonnie Murphy. "We look forward to a successful RSW, with the help of our partners in law enforcement, federal, state and local government, the rail industry other community safety advocates."

Rail Safety Week will include radio and digital public service advertising campaigns, along with a number of local activities in states across the country, Murphy said.