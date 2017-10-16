RTD receives FRA approval to finish G Line testing

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has been granted conditional approval from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to conclude testing along the G Line.

While FRA's permission is a step in the direction RTD needs to complete testing, the transit authority is still waiting approval from the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), which has state regulatory authority over the at-grade crossings. In September, the CPUC rejected RTD's application to finish testing of the G Line.

The G Line runs from Denver Union Station through Adams County, Arvada and Wheat Ridge. The FRA approval marks another step along the path to completion of the G Line following FRA approval to remove flaggers on the B Line.

"We are thrilled to take another big step toward resuming testing along the G Line and are eager to complete this process so we can provide commuter rail service to communities along the route," said RTD's CEO and General Manager Dave Genova. "We greatly appreciate the public's patience and understanding of our commitment to safety as we move closer to opening the line for service."

Federal officials are requiring RTD to adhere to a set of 20 conditions which include submitting a plan for review at least 10 days before the proposed beginning of testing, providing training for crew members and notifying the FRA of any changes to software or hardware being used along the line.

RTD says final tests will focus on the Interoperable Electronic Train Management System, which is the same gate-crossing communication technology that is being used along the University of Colorado A Line and the B Line. The G Line's 11.2-mile route includes 16 at-grade crossings.