Transport Canada to propose fatigue management regs for rail industry

Transport Canada says it is taking steps to address fatigue management in the rail industry.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau says a Notice of Intent will be published in the Canada Gazette, Part I to outline a proposed approach to incorporate up-to-date fatigue science in current requirements and further strengthen Canada's safety regime.

Transport Canada cites shiftwork, disruptive schedules and long hours for fatigue being common in the rail industry.

"As Minister of Transport, rail safety is my top priority. My department is continuously working with stakeholders to make our railway system safer for all Canadians. That is why we propose to move forward with changes based on the latest scientific evidence in order to best protect railway operators, travellers and those living close to rail tracks," said Minister Garneau.

Fatigue management for train crews was included on the Transportation Safety Board of Canada's biennial Watchlist in 2016.

Transport Canada says this initiative follows its continued work to address rail fatigue and the minister's commitment following the recommendations of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities in their June 2016 report: An Update on Rail Safety.

"Canadians deserve the safest transportation system possible. They should be confident that people working in the rail sector are ready for duty and well-rested," said Transport Canada.