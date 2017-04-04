Union Pacific repeats as top railroad in employee safety

Union Pacific marks its second consecutive year as the top-performing railroad in employee safety. This milestone follows the Class 1 achieving its best annual employee safety performance in its 154-year history in 2016 .

Union Pacific's safety improved 11 percent with a 0.78 reportable injury rate in 2016, compared to 0.88 in 2015. Reportable injury rates represent the number of reportable injuries submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration per 200,000 employee hours worked.

"This accomplishment reflects our employees' unwavering commitment to make safety a part of everything they do and a step toward our goal of zero accidents and injuries," said Rod Doerr, Union Pacific vice president - safety and chief safety officer. "We are proud of our team and continue working to eliminate risks and create safer work environments every day."

Overall, U.S. freight railroads made admirable gains in safety statistics in 2016, which are tracked by the Federal Railroad Administration. Last year, U.S. railroads had the lowest train accident rate on record; derailment rates declined 10 percent in 2016 from 2015 and the employee on duty injury rate dropped by 1.8 percent relative to 2015.