UTA to purchase rail simulator with federal PTC grant

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will use a portion of the funds awarded by the Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Transit Administration for its positive train control (PTC) efforts to purchase a rail simulator.

The rail simulator will allow UTA operators to train and test on a computer before they operate on the actual rail line. UTA says this will add yet another level of safety, as operators will now be better prepared before starting to operate on the system, and they will be able to continue training to improve their skills throughout their tenure as an operator.

"This grant will help complete the Positive Train Control safety upgrade for the UTA FrontRunner rail system that has been under design and construction for the past three years," said Chief Safety & Security Officer Dave Goeres. "We are on track to complete the safety improvement well ahead of the regulatory deadline of December 31, 2018."

The $3.52-million grant will also be used to improve the communication system between FrontRunner trains and the signal houses to enhance the existing safety system.

UTA's FrontRunner trains already have a speed control function that would prevent a train from traveling above the posted speed limit.