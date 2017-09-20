WMATA, SacRT to install Protran safety systems

Protran Technology, part of the Harsco Rail division, has received orders to install enhanced safety systems to regional transit districts serving Washington, D.C. and Sacramento, Calif.

The company says these latest orders from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority and the Sacramento Regional Transit District join a growing list of Protran customers nationwide – including some 25 metropolitan transit networks – who have selected Protran safety equipment for their track workers, as well as vehicle fleets.

The safety systems to be installed alert railway track workers on the ground before trains enter their work zones and are scheduled for delivery through the end of 2017.

The installations will include Protran's Enhanced Employee Protection System, which incorporate three-way communication among track workers, train operators and dispatchers in the central office. Protran explains that its system allows for all three parties to be automatically alerted when a train is approaching a designated work zone, giving workers, as well as train operators, an added layer of accident protection.

"We're excited to be leading our industry with products that protect personal safety," said Jim Resio, senior director of Protran Technology. "Our mission is to develop and deploy best in class technology that can help keep potential accidents from happening."