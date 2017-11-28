Young adults targeted with new OLI videos

Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) has released new videos to educate young adults about the dangers of loitering near trains and tracks.

OLI said it developed the five new videos as part of the nonprofits ongoing work to reduce collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and prevent trespassing on or around railroad tracks.

According to Federal Railroad Administration preliminary statistics available to view on OLI's website, 265 people died in 2016 as a result of highway-rail incidents and collisions at public and private crossings. Though the number of fatalities on average has been reduced throughout the past few decades, it is fairly consistent with those of the past 10 years.

Among the new videos are two animated videos aimed at young males, who can be at higher risk for partaking in dangerous activities, as well as three music videos.

"These engaging new materials were designed to emphasize our key safety messages with younger adult audiences," said OLI Interim President Wende Corcoran. "We're grateful to our safety partners at the Federal Railroad Administration for providing the funding for these rail safety education tools."

Corcoran added that the animated one-minute videos, titled "Time to Wait" and "Hit by a Train," target males aged 18–35, the demographic most likely to be involved in crossing and trespass incidents.

The music videos, called "A Story to Tell," "You Better be Aware," and "Operation Lifesaver Rap," were developed as part of a digital advertising campaign during the first U.S. Rail Safety Week, which took place Sept. 24–30.

"These new materials are intended to be shared on social media with family, friends and other safety-minded organizations," Corcoran said. "We urge all of our volunteers and fellow safety advocates to post links to the videos and like, retweet and pin them to help raise awareness — and save lives."

The new videos are available on the videos page of the OLI website, or on Operation Lifesaver's Vimeo page.