AECOM appoints Flowers transit practice leader

Prior to joining FTA, Flowers served as CEO and Director of Public Transit for CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System), where she was responsible for countywide rail and bus transit planning and management. She began her career in public transportation with the LACMTA (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) in 1993 and for 19 years served in many capacities in budget, administration and operations, culminating in her appointment as Chief Operations Officer.

Flowers has served on a number of professional boards, including co-chairing the APTA (American Public Transportation Association) Reauthorization Task Force and has received a number of awards for her commitment to advancing public transportation nationwide. She also has been active in COMTO (Conference of Minority Transportation Officials) and WTS (Women’s Transportation Seminar). Flowers is a graduate of the University of California Los Angeles (B.S. and M.B.A).

“Carolyn brings a breadth of understanding and experience to this position that will provide our clients with industry-leading insight into the challenges facing public transportation, and solutions that will help them meet the challenges they face throughout North America,” said AECOM President, Design and Consulting Services Fred Werner. “Most important, she brings a unique understanding of client needs and stakeholder expectations in the areas of policy, public-private partnerships and creative collaboration among various stakeholders and the business community. We are excited that her leadership, experience and expertise will help AECOM continue to help our clients shape and deliver better communities and transit systems for the future.”

“Anyone who has had the privilege of working with Carolyn understands she brings integrity and clarity of purpose that has furthered the cause of public transportation throughout the country,” said AECOM Executive Vice President for Transportation in the Americas Matt Cummings. “Public transportation is about improving the quality of life, the economy and the mobility of those communities it serves. No one is better suited to lead AECOM’s effort to deliver on that promise for our clients.”

“I’m tremendously excited about pursuing my career in public transportation on the private sector side of the table,” Flowers commented. “AECOM’s presence in the industry is widely known and respected, and I’m looking forward to leading its continuing efforts to provide its transit industry clients with creative, thoughtful and successful solutions to the challenges they face.”