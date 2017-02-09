Liam Dalton brings his design-build expertise to HNTB

Dalton is based in the firm’s New York City offices located in the Empire State Building.

Under his new role, Dalton will oversee all design-build projects throughout the northeast region. He will manage the development of teaming arrangements with contractors, contract negotiation, planning, scheduling and project reviews, officials say.

“Liam is well-known in the industry and respected for successes in managing some of the largest and most complex design and construction projects—many of them design-build —in this region,” said Mike Sweeney, PE, HNTB northeast division president. “Design-build project delivery can generate innovative solutions and cost effectively speed project completion. This type of effective implementation is increasingly important as we partner with transportation agencies who must make good investments and sound decisions about our infrastructure.”

Dalton brings more than 35 years of civil engineering and project manager experience, having worked on large, multidisciplinary construction projects throughout his career. HNTB notes that he has previously served as director of construction for construction phase services of the $4.5 billion Second Avenue Subway Phase 1 project; owner’s representative and program manager on the $2 billion public improvement project around the new Yankee Stadium; construction manager and resident engineer for the $180 million Times Square station complex rehabilitation project for New York City Transit; and senior construction engineer for the $150 million Grand Central Terminal retail revitalization.

Dalton is an alumnus of the Polytechnic Institute of New York University, where he earned his Master of Science in civil engineering and project management. He also holds a National Diploma in structural engineering from the Dublin Institute of Technology. He is a registered engineer in New York and is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Municipal Engineers of New York, Metropolitan Railroad Club of New York and the Institution of Civil Engineers (U.K.).