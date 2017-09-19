AAR awards Scott Carey David W. Fries Award

The award was presented to his wife, Patricia, and oldest daughter, Ashley, at the Railroad Insurance Management Association's (RIMA) annual meeting recently held in Washington, D.C.

Carey, who passed away Aug. 14, 2017, was a founding partner of BatesCarey LLP and called "an insurance industry trailblazer in the area of transportation and rail law" by the firm.

AAR explained that Carey was at the lead of risk management in the rail and transit industry through is role within and supporting the insurance industry for nearly four decades. He served as the Standing Claims Counsel for both RAIL and TRAC which provided critical risk management services to railroads for about 25 years. Carey's long-career tracked with significant changes and challenges in railroading that he ably helped clients across the industry navigate and thrive.

"It is with mixed emotions that I present this year's David W. Fries Award," said Kevin Burrin of BNSF. "While I am pleased to be honoring such a deserving individual, I am saddened that I don't have the opportunity to congratulate him personally and shake his hand one more time due to his untimely passing earlier this year. For almost 40 years, Scott Carey was at the forefront of transportation and railroad liability claims. He was a guiding force in his law firm, BatesCarey LLP, becoming one of the most prestigious and highly regarded transportation coverage firms in the nation. He wrote or edited much of the policy language used by the railroad industry, ensuring his legacy will continue for many years."

The David W. Fries Award is sponsored by RIMA, an association of railroad risk managers that is overseen by a board of elected officers from the railroad community and administered by the AAR. The award was established in honor of the late David W. Fries who served as director of risk management for the Norfolk Southern Railway and was a past president and officer of RIMA.