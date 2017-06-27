Anderson, former airline CEO, to succeed Moorman at Amtrak

Anderson, 62, former chief executive officer of both Delta and Northwest Airlines, will serve in a co-CEO capacity with current CEO Wick Moorman through Dec. 31, 2017, at which time Moorman will become an advisor to the company. Moorman joined Amtrak in September 2016 as a transitional CEO tasked with improving the company's operations, streamlining the organizational structure, and helping recruit his successor.

"Richard brings to Amtrak his experience running one of the largest global commercial air carriers," said Amtrak Chairman of the Board Tony Coscia. "The board believes he is the right leader at the right time to drive the quality of customer service that our passengers, partners and stakeholders expect and deserve while continuing our path towards operational and financial excellence. The board also appreciates all that Wick continues to do to improve Amtrak's safety culture and strengthen our operating performance, including the important renewal work at New York Penn Station."

Most recently, Anderson was executive chairman of the Delta Air Lines board of directors after serving as the airline's CEO from 2007-16. He was executive vice president at United Healthcare from 2004-07 and CEO of Northwest Airlines from 2001-04, which later merged with Delta. Anderson, an attorney, also served in the legal division at Continental Airlines and was a former county prosecutor.

"It is an honor to join Amtrak at a time when passenger rail service is growing in importance in America. I look forward to working alongside Amtrak's dedicated employees to continue the improvements begun by Wick," said Anderson. "Amtrak is a great company today, and I'm excited about using my experience and working with the board to make it even better. I'm passionate about building strong businesses that create the best travel experience possible for customers."

Moorman said, "Richard is a best-in-class industry leader and isn't afraid to face challenges head-on. He has helped companies navigate bankruptcy, a recession, mergers and acquisitions, and 9/11. He's a leader with the strategic vision and tactical experience necessary to run a railroad that benefits our customers, partners and stakeholders nationwide."

Anderson is a native of Galveston, Texas, where his father worked for the Atchison Topeka and Santa Fe Railway, according to a statement from Amtrak.