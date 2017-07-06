Caltrans allocates $34.5 million to help fund 125 local projects

Caltrans has allocated $34.5 million in funding from the Low Carbon Transit Operations Program that will benefit 125 California projects.

Caltrans says the projects, which are a part of the California Climate Investments Program continue the state's effort to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and improve the sustainability of public transportation systems.

The California Climate Investments Program was created to provide operating and capital assistance for transit agencies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility, with a priority on serving disadvantaged communities. Eighty-six of the projects are targeted specifically to benefit disadvantaged communities. Of the $34.5 million in funding allocated, $29.6 million will benefit disadvantaged communities.

The Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) is one of several state programs funded through auction proceeds from the California Air Resources Board's Cap-and-Trade Program into the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. Funding from this program goes toward direct investments in transit projects that reduce GHG emissions and benefit disadvantaged communities throughout California.

The rail projects that will benefit from these funding disbursements include:

South Line Phase 2 Light Rail Extension Project: Sacramento Regional Transit District will lead the operation of a 4.3-mile Light Rail segment extending from the Meadowview Station to Cosumnes River College.

BART Additional Rail Car Procurement Project: This project will purchase four additional Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) rail cars that will be used to lengthen some of BART's overcrowded trains.

Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project: LCTOP funds will be used for the purchase of the new EMUs, which will replace 75 percent of Caltrains diesel rolling stock.

L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) Gold Line Foothill Extension Phase 2A Operations: This project will provide service along the Foothill Gold Line Phase 2A extension and will directly link disadvantaged communities in Monrovia, Duarte, and Irwindale.

Perris Valley Line Operation: Riverside County Transportation Commission will lead the project that will provide operating assistance for the commuter rail 91/Perris Valley Line that provides six round trips from the City of Perris to the Los Angeles Union Station.

LACMTA Gold Line Foothill Extension Project Phase 2B Project: San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will lead the project that would improve mobility and access within the corridor by providing fast, convenient, and reliable transit service.

Approved projects will support new or expanded bus or rail services, or expanded intermodal transit facilities. They may also include equipment acquisition, fueling and maintenance and other costs to operate these services or facilities, with each project reducing GHG emissions.

A complete list of the 125 projects can be downloaded here.