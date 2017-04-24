Cembre hosts Rep. Pallone for tour, discussion and rail cutting demonstration

The event was coordinated by the Railway Engineering-Maintenance and Suppliers Association (REMSA). REMSA said the group discussed the private, independent nature of America's freight railroad network. The group focused in on recent regulatory initiatives issued by the Surface Transportation Board (STB) on reciprocal switching and commodity regulation. REMSA said the group was "concerned that these efforts would lead to reduced capital investment in freight rail which is critical to supporting high-paying rail supply jobs in New Jersey and throughout the United States."

"It was a privilege hosting Congressman Pallone and Conrail today," said Chris Drew, vice president of Sales, Cembre, who lead the tour. "Railroads, both big and small, invest tens of billions of dollars annually into their networks, supporting rail supply jobs across our country. Middlesex County is a major transportation corridor and these investments are crucial for both passenger and freight service. We look forward to continuing to provide high quality rail tools and products and local economic opportunities here in New Jersey."