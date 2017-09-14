CTA awards contracts for three major projects

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) Board approved the award of a design/build contract for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Jefferson Park and Belmont Blue Line stations as well as the construction contract for the Green Line Garfield Gateway Project.

Walsh Construction Company II, LLC, was awarded both contracts.

The $30.8-million contract for the Blue Line stations are part of a number of improvements that are planned as part of the multi-phase Your New Blue program, and will provide bus and rail riders with a safer, brighter, cleaner and easier-to-navigate travel environment. Improvements for both locations includes new signage, interior and exterior painting, new LED lighting, electrical work, and replacement of the bus terminal concrete and rail station platform surfaces.

The $25.9-million contract for the Garfield Gateway Project will include rehabilitation of both the historical and active stationhouses of one of the CTA's most iconic 'L' stations. The project will include restoration of the historic stationhouse's façade and terra cotta exterior, while the currently used station will receive a new escalator on the southbound side and new mid-platform exit stairs, as well as a dedicated bus drop off area, new bus shelters, new bike racks and a brand new bike lane on Garfield Blvd. Additionally, the entire stationhouse (floor, ceiling and walls) will be replaced, LED lighting will be installed and all station surfaces will receive a fresh coat of paint.

CTA received $25 million in Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) federal grant funding in 2016 for the Garfield Gateway Project and will utilize a mix of CTA and local funding for the remainder of the project cost.