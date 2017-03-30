David Friss joins GREX as director of process improvement

Georgetown Rail Equipment Company (GREX) has appointed David Friss to the position of director of process improvement. In this role, Friss is responsible for the streamlining of processes as GREX continues to develop the rail industry's most innovative technologies.

In this new role, Friss will partner with department leaders to identify process improvement opportunities to align with the growth vision for GREX. The role reports to Greg Grissom, chief operating officer, with the purpose of leading the continuous improvement culture that both aligns to the company's core values and positions the company for continued growth. Friss joined GREX on March 20, 2017 in the company's Georgetown, Texas, headquarters.

Friss has 25 years of experience in various roles related to rail data business applications, reliability, engineering and vehicle electrical design. In his most recent role, Friss served more than 10 years as director of reliability engineering at BNSF Railway Company in Fort Worth, Texas, where he worked on several key rail business model development projects. Friss is also a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as an avionics technician.