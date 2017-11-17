Delachaux Group bringing rail businesses under Pandrol brand

The Delachaux Group is launching a rebranding effort aimed at bringing the entirety of its rail businesses under the Pandrol brand.

The Delachaux Group says the move enhances its commitment to the rail infrastructure market and comes as part of a strategic review to make the products and services more streamlined for customers and create a synergy from the combined strengths of its rail division businesses.

"This move will reinforce our position as a market leading partner to our customers, who will benefit even further from our collaborative approach whilst we ensure that their requirements are met and exceeded," said Guy Talbourdet, chief executive of the Delachaux Group.

The Pandrol brand will now encompass Railtech, which offers welding, equipment and electrification solutions, Vortok, Pandrol CDM Track, Rosenqvist, Matweld and RSS, which are specialist rail equipment companies and Pandrol, which offers fastening system solutions.

"Our rail companies have a strong history of bringing game-changing innovation to the rail industry. We feel that we can generate benefits by being a tier-one partner to our rail operator customers and Pandrol is here to solve our customer's issues and to co-develop solutions, for short term challenges up to projects including the whole life cycle of rail infrastructure," explained Talbourdet.

The newly combined Pandrol organization will focus on four key products lines – Rail Infrastructure; Fastening Systems, Aluminothermic Welding; Equipment and Control, and Electrification – which will collectively develop and deliver integrated rail infrastructure solutions for customers. The Delachaux Group says that the combined businesses, as a single entity, will look beyond their existing product portfolios to focus on maximizing rail infrastructure availability, safety and the lifetime value of rail infrastructure for customers.

"We want to make the rail industry better, smarter and safer. Customers bring us their biggest rail infrastructure challenges every day. They need an innovative, reliable, responsive rail infrastructure partner and they know they can trust the Pandrol brand to deliver. Our new structure and strategy allows us to connect our products and co-operate across geographies, advancing the best of our current business to develop products and services beyond the existing range," concluded Talbourdet.