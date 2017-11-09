Design-Build RFQ issued for Glendora-Montclair Gold Line extension

A year-long process to solidify a design-build team for the Glendora to Montclair Gold Line extension began with the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority issuing a Request for Qualifications (RFQ).

The RFQ is the first of a two-step process that will result in a shortlist of teams to compete for the $1.5-million, six-station design-build contract.

"As the first Measure M-funded rail project out of the gate, we know that interest in the project is very high in the industry," stated Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority CEO Habib F. Balian. "We have developed a procurement process that will provide the Authority the best contractor for the best price; but it starts by identifying the most qualified teams and focusing our search on those teams."

The RFQ requires interested teams and/or firms to detail their qualifications to complete all elements of the light rail project, experience completing similar projects, credentials of their key personnel, a staffing plan and their expected main subcontractors. They must also demonstrate financial and legal qualifications to conduct the work.

Statements of Qualifications in response to the RFQ are due in January 2018; and will be evaluated by a committee of experts who will recommend the shortlist of the most qualified and experienced teams to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors. The shortlisted teams will then receive the Request for Proposals, which is anticipated to be released in the spring of 2018.

"We know that there are many qualified teams that could complete this project," explained Balian. "This initial step is critical, as it allows us to narrow the field to those that are most qualified, so we can feel very confident moving into the next step."

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority awarded the first contract for utility relocation on the project at its Sept. 27 meeting.