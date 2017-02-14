Dippel named HDR transportation environmental services director

Michelle Dippel has been promoted to transportation environmental services director at HDR and will be based in Austin, Texas.

Dippel will be responsible for providing leadership in support of program development, project delivery and the pursuit of environmental services projects in the transportation market, which is a similar to her previous position at HDR as South Central Region transportation environmental services lead.

Prior to joining the firm in 2014, Michelle served as integrated planning director and NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) project manager at HNTB. She brings more than 18 years of experience in NEPA, strategic planning and implementing and monitoring environmental services. Dippel has led the NEPA process for subway, light rail, highway and toll-road projects for clients such as Dallas Area Rapid Transit and the Texas Department of Transportation.

Dippel has also served as a mentor in HDR's Career Skills, which the firm describes as an elite nationwide program that identifies high performers and matches them with company leaders in an 18-month development program. Dippel earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in archeology from the University of Texas. She is an active member of the National Association of Environmental Professionals, the Transportation Research Board and WTS International, where she completed an executive leadership program in 2016.

"Michelle is uniquely qualified to lead our transportation environmental program. She is a natural leader and brings extensive knowledge and experience in environmental impact analyses, permitting and cultural resources planning. She will work with our teams to offer tailored services focused on delivering the right approach to help our clients with their most challenging projects," said Environmental Sciences and Planning Director Brian Hoppy.