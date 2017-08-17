Emhofer new NY planner for WSP

Oliver Ernhofer has been named New York Transportation Planning Manager and Senior Supervising Planner for WSP USA.

In his new position, Ernhofer will manage and lead transportation and transit planning projects in the New York metropolitan area and nationwide.

With nearly 20 years of experience in traffic and transportation planning and engineering, Ernhofer's areas of expertise include urban and transit planning, as well as traffic management and control systems from inception to completion. He has served as technical lead for the analysis, design development and implementation phases of major transportation and transit projects in the New York City area. He has also served as contract manager for on-call planning and engineering services contracts with major public agencies.

Ernhofer joins WSP from AECOM, where he was Senior Transportation and Traffic Planner and Engineer/ Project Manager, working on urban and transit projects.

Ernhofer received a master of science degree in civil engineering from Technical University Munich, Germany.