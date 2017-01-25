Fitzwater joins RailPros Field Services as senior project manager

RailPros Field Services, Inc., has hired David Fitzwater, PE, as its new senior project manager.

RailPros Field Services, Inc., a provider of railroad field and design support services, has hired David Fitzwater, PE, as its new senior project manager.

Fitzwater is joining the RailPros Field Services staff after holding the position of associate vice president for another national railroad engineering firm, the company says.

"We are excited to welcome David to our design and project management team. He brings great experience, technical knowledge and client relationship skills in design and construction of railroad bridges and track, which we will utilize to continue the growth of RailPros Field Services,” said Johnny Johnson, RailPros Field Services president.

Fitzwater brings more than three decades of engineering and management experience, with the past 20 years having focused on work in the heavy freight railway sector. Throughout his career, he has managed several large, multi-discipline projects for public and private clients nationwide.

As an active member of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association, Fitzwater provides leadership on Committee 8 - Reinforced Concrete Design and Foundations, as well.

Fitzwater is an alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a Master of Science in Structural Engineering. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University and is a licensed professional engineer in California, Colorado, Iowa and Utah. He is also a certified trainer for bridge climbing, fall protection awareness and roadway worker safety.