Gibson joins WSP | PB

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff has named Thomas Gibson Vice President and Western Regional Manager of its Transit and Rail practice, based in Sacramento. Gibson is responsible for technical and operational management, project delivery, staff acquisition and business growth.

Gibson has 37 years of experience in rail systems projects throughout the U.S. and internationally, including implementation of systems and track work for a major light rail transit extension in St. Louis, procurement and manufacturing of light rail vehicles under a contract for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA), and implementation of systems for the Seoul, Korea subway lines 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8. In addition, he was responsible for management and oversight of general engineering consultant services for a Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Administration (MARTA) five-year track and systems project.

Gibson's expertise includes the integration of large, complex rail programs that include track work, traction power and power distribution systems (overhead contact systems and third rail), communication, signaling, centralized traffic control and vehicle systems projects. Prior to joining WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff. Gibson was Vice President and Director of Transit Rail Systems Services at AECOM (12 years); Project Director at Railworks; Senior Consultant at R. V. Bravo & Associates; Director of Projects at Siemens Transportation Systems; Senior Project Manager at Day & Zimmerman; AVP International Sales and Marketing at Harmon Industries; and Director of International Sales & Marketing at Union Switch & Signal.

Gibson earned a bachelor's degree in business management from Penn State University. He is a member of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).