Go Transit electrification moves forward

The TPAP process will assess the environmental impact of electrifying core sections of the commuter rail network and the Union Pearson Express airport link, taking the project a step closer to the procurement phase.
Del Duca also confirmed that the province will commission a study into the feasibility of using hydrogen fuel cells as a potential alternative to electrification. An industry symposium will be held in the autumn to explore how the technology might be applied.
Electrification of the network is a key component of the CA $13.5 billion (US $10.2 billion) Go Regional Express Rail (GO RER) program, which will provide 15-minute interval bi-directional services on five of the seven Go Transit corridors.