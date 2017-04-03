Greenville & Western Railway promotes Brandon L. Julian and Dennis J. Martin

Greenville & Western Railway Company (GRLW) has promoted two of its employees. Brandon L. Julian has been promoted to general manager and Dennis J. Martin has been promoted to manager – mechanical and transloading.

Julian will oversee all other managers, rail operations and federal and state regulatory compliance. He is also responsible for the development and implementation of employee training programs for GRLW and sister company Aiken Railway Company, LLC.

Julian started with the company as a rail transportation specialist in 2009 He expanded his qualifications to include track and bridge inspection, and was previously promoted to manager – compliance and training in 2014. His dedication to safety and industry excellence, coupled with his interest to continue expanding his education and training for the benefit of the company made him the clear choice for the position.

Martin will be responsible for freight car and locomotive maintenance for GRLW and sister company Aiken Railway Company, LLC, as well as oversee the daily operations of Big Creek Machinery Distribution Hub on GRLW.

Martin started with the company as a rail transportation specialist in 2011 and has proven to be a safety conscious, mechanically minded and an adept problem solver. The company is pleased to expand Martin's role and looks forward to his leadership in this area.