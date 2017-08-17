Hanson acquires Engineered Rail Solutions

ERS provides logistical and market analysis, engineering design services and operational optimization, especially in the rail and material handling industries nationwide.

"With ERS joining Hanson, we are able to assist clients with every step of their projects — from strategic, engineering and management services in transportation planning, logistics and supply chain through design implementation and construction management — all in-house," said Sergio "Satch" Pecori, Hanson's chairman and CEO.

This acquisition follows what Hanson calls a "strategic alliance" that the companies entered in December 2016. Hanson says the partnership brought logistics analysis and program management services to its rail clients while expanding engineering capabilities for ERS, which was founded in 2013 and has six employees. Under the alliance, the two firms were able to provide complete services to rail and industrial clients, including engineering, market analysis, land development, program management, environmental permitting, financial analysis and site optimization. Hanson says clients that benefitted from the partnership included industries that ship goods by rail, Class 1 railroads, port authorities, cities and contractors.

"We are excited to be able to add our skills and experience to the services Hanson offers their clients while being able to expand the services we provide to our clients. Our focus has been the industrial client; how to assist them in growing their business or how to improve their financial and operational processes. Joining forces allows us to expand the services we offer to a wide range of industrial and transportation clients, including the chemical, energy, agriculture, food products, steel, forest products, transportation, material handling and distribution terminals," said David Thomson, P.E., president of ERS.