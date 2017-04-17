HNTB Corporation hires Francesco Cantatore as senior program director, rail systems

"He has an established track record of leadership and technical expertise on an international scale, with project management and delivery experience in the U.S., Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria," said Ian Choudri, HNTB national rail and transit business development director and senior vice president.

Cantatore is an expert in rolling stock, rail systems, including traditional and high-speed rail systems, with more than two decades of experience in operations, engineering, supply chain management, procurement and project delivery. He has had success in examining and re-engineering operational procedures, managing complex rail system projects, formulating operational policies and procedures.

Prior to joining HNTB, Cantatore served another firm as senior director, business operations – surface transportation management systems. He completed major projects for Caltrain, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Sound Transit and others.

He holds a doctorate in electronic engineering, University of Genoa, Italy, with a specialization in robotics and control systems. He also holds a Professional Engineer certificate.