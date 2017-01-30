House T&I Committee to tackle what is needed from infrastructure at first hearing

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will hold its first hearing of the 115th Congress next week and will explore how and what to build in order to meet the needs of the 21st century.

The hearing entitled, "Building a 21st Century Infrastructure for America," will hear testimony from Frederick Smith, chairman, president and CEO of FedEx Corporation; David MacLennan, chairman and and CEO of Cargill, Incorporated; Ludwig Willisch, president and CEO of BMW of North America; Mary Andringa, chair of the board of the Vermeer Corporation and Richard Trumka, president of the AFL-CIO.

In a release, the committee said, "America's infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and the federal government plays a vital, historical, constitutional role in ensuring the American people are connected and our economy is supported through infrastructure. For America to remain competitive, expand our economy and create jobs, it must have an infrastructure that is ready to meet the needs of the 21st century."

The committee cited sources that expect a population increase from 319 million in 2014 to approximately 400 million in 2051 and an expected freight movement increase of 40 percent over the next three decades.

The hearing will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. Eastern. It will also be streamed live on the committee's website.