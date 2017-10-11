Huff joins Ross & Baruzzini

Megan Huff has been appointed to vice president and managing principal of the Ross & Baruzzini, Inc., Macro division.

In this new position, Huff will oversee the development of high-end consultancy, planning and engineering services in rail, transit and other mission-critical industries.

Huff has more than 20 years of experience in the transportation sector. Most recently, Huff was deputy chief and senior director of operations technology for Amtrak where she led and directed technology related to strategic planning, project development and implementation for business lines and support organizations in operations, representing 80 percent of Amtrak's 20,000 employees.

"We are pleased to welcome Megan to the Macro team. Her industry knowledge and background in integrated technology solutions supporting public transit systems will provide an exceptional level of expertise to our clients. A knowledge leader of her caliber is a great addition to our growing consulting practice areas," said Bill Overturf, president of Ross & Baruzzini.