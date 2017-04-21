Janno Lieber joins senior ranks of MTA

Janno Lieber has joined the senior executive ranks of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) as chief development officer. In this newly created position, Lieber will take over leadership and oversight of key strategic capital initiatives focused on increasing the capacity of the system.

As part of his new responsibilities, Lieber will head up the MTA Capital Construction Company and will manage the MTA's major capital projects that expand capacity including:

•Second Avenue Subway Phase II – extending the line to 125th Street;

•East Side Access – connecting Long Island Railroad to Grand Central Terminal;

•Penn Station Access – bringing Metro-North Railroad into Penn Station;

•Enhanced Stations;

•Improved Rail Mass Transit Access to JFK Airport with a focus on developing a one-seat ride;

•LIRR Third Track – expanding capacity on the Railroad's main line; and

•LIRR Double Track – improving service and reliability on the LIRR's Ronkonkoma Branch.

His new broad strategic portfolio will also include oversight of the following key initiatives: Signalization priorities – Communication Based Train Control and Positive Train Control, MTA Real Estate – Real Estate Development and Alternate Project Delivery, including in particular expanded use of Public Private Partnerships.

MTA says Lieber brings extraordinary private sector experience to his new role as chief development officer. Most recently, he served as president of World Trade Center Properties for 14 years where he managed the multi-billion dollar development of Silverstein Properties' projects at the World Trade Center. Lieber's responsibilities included managing design and building, business, finance, public affairs, legal, government and community relations. MTA says his appointment is a part of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's commitment to bringing private sector talent into public service to produce results for New Yorkers.

In the announcement of his hiring, Gov. Cuomo said, "The key to transforming the MTA is delivering on bold and ambitious projects that will give New Yorkers the enhanced, modern transportation system they deserve. Janno Lieber has a proven track record of innovative success managing multi-billion dollar projects in the private sector and deep experience in transportation. His unique skillset is a significant asset and will help us continue to deliver on the promise of a world-class transit system for New Yorkers."