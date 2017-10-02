KCSA moves forward with Riverfront Extension

KC Streetcar Authority (KCSA) made plans to move forward with the next phase of technical work for the Streetcar Riverfront Extension and Multi-Modal project.

"The opportunity to better connect our city to our historic riverfront through streetcar and improved transit connections is a generational opportunity that could redefine Kansas City and downtown in the years to come," said Tom Gerend, executive director of KCSA.

KCSA will work on the project management team alongside Port Authority of Kansas City (Port KC) and the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA).

Port KC approved the funding needed to advance the Streetcar Riverfront Extension and Multi-Modal project on August 28. Port KC will fully-fund this phase of the project, which will focus on completing conceptual design for the Riverfront Extension, as well as survey work and utility location, Grand Blvd. Bridge structural evaluation, an environmental assessment, confirmation of preferred alignment and stop locations, public outreach and cost estimates and financial strategies. This phase of the Riverfront Extension is estimated to cost $300,000.

"The transformation of Berkley Riverfront to a premier destination is already underway with apartments, office space, dog park/restaurant and fitness courts to be completed in 2018. The next step is bringing a multi-modal connection to ensure everyone has access to enjoy the wonderful amenities the riverfront offers," said Michael Collins, president and CEO of Port KC.

In addition to this work, the project team is pursuing federal funding through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery program (TIGER) for the construction of this streetcar extension. The downtown streetcar line received $20 million in TIGER funding in 2013.