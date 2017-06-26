L.B. Foster partners with German-based Knorr-Bremse to expand market reach

Mounted on the wheel flange and flange back, the lubrication sticks in the wheel flange lubrication systems minimize wear, prolonging the service life of the wheels.

L.B. Foster Company's wheel flange lubrication systems will be available to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and South Africa thanks to a recent distribution agreement with German-based Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems.

"The partnership with Knorr-Bremse leaves us even better placed to meet the needs of our customers and access markets that we expect to deliver substantial growth," said L.B. Foster Senior Vice President Rail Business John Kasel.

In the past, LB Foster relied mainly on decentralized distribution of its wheel flange lubrication systems in Central Europe and South Africa through local dealers.

"LB Foster has delivered wheel flange lubrication solutions for decades and enjoys a market leading position in North American and Asian markets," said Mark Cleobury, member of the Management Board at Knorr-Bremse. "With our close-knit sales network we are well positioned to boost market penetration in the Central European markets and South Africa."

Knorr-Bremse says the new partnership is already proving successful in a large-scale project: The two companies are currently engaged in equipping 240 TRAXX locomotives being built by Bombardier Transportation for South African railroad operator Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) with wheel flange lubrication systems and solid sticks. Knorr-Bremse is involved in the development and supply of the braking systems for this project. Wheel flange lubrication systems are standard equipment on modern rail vehicles. Mounted on the wheel flange and flange back, the lubrication sticks minimize wear at these points. As a result, these systems extend the rail grinding intervals and prolong the service life of the wheels. The supply and distribution agreement means that Knorr-Bremse is now in a position to complement its existing product portfolio with tried-and-tested wheel flange lubrication systems, along with the associated solid sticks and services, while L.B. Foster can now target the German-speaking markets as well as Poland and South Africa more accurately.