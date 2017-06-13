Louis Berger and Egis enter joint venture

Louis Berger and Egis joined in an exclusive partnership "to meet the project development and delivery needs for mass transit, rail and freight owners and operators in North America."

The Louis Berger-Egis joint venture made its debut during the American Public Transportation Association conference in Baltimore, Md..

"It is no secret that the rest of the world has been investing in rail and transit, while the United States systems have suffered from years of underfunding," said Nick Ivanoff, Louis Berger's U.S. transportation president. "An estimated $200 billion in investment is needed to meet U.S. rail demand through 2035, and the Louis Berger-Egis joint venture allows us to apply our world-class expertise in modern transit systems here in the United States to support our clients in delivering safer, more efficient rail travel."

Louis Berger and Egis have collaborated on mass transit and rail projects worldwide for more than a decade, including program and design management for the $15.4-billion Doha Metro project in Qatar, which will comprise 95 stations and 230 kilometers (143 miles) of rail upon completion in 2026. The companies say the joint venture will offer clients state-of-the-art, global expertise in systems technology combined with unparalleled experience managing some of the most complex infrastructure development projects in the U.S. and abroad through design-bid-build, design-build, private-public partnerships and turnkey delivery.

The joint venture will be led by Egis' Gilduin Blanchard and Gilles Autuori, senior vice president for International projects, with Louis Berger's Connie Crawford, senior vice president and rail and transit global practice leader, and Sofia Berger, senior vice president for U.S. transportation.