Maloney joins L.B. Foster as CFO

Maloney will based in Pittsburgh and report to President and CEO Robert P. Bauer while overseeing the global finance and accounting of the organization, as well as the investor relations functions.

"I am very pleased that Jim has decided to join the management team," said Bauer. "He brings to the position of chief financial officer valuable experience and leadership qualities developed during a successful career. From the time he took challenging assignments with Ernst & Young, through his assignments at H.J. Heinz and First Insight, he has gained the respect of his peers in the financial community and has become a trusted advisor to the operating people."

Maloney joins L.B. Foster from First Insight, Inc., where he served as CFO provided consumer data to leading global retailers and brands and led efforts to raise capital for funding growth while creating strategies for measuring financial performance by market segment. Prior to First Insight, he served as vice president – Global Financial Planning and Supply Chain Finance at H.J. Heinz Company and spent more than 10 years with Ernst & Young on various assignments in the U.S. and Europe.

Maloney holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a Bachelor of Science degree from Clarion University. He is a Certified Public Accountant.